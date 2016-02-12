PORT LOUIS Feb 12 Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd (IBL) has reported a 21.9 percent drop in pretax profits for the last quarter, hit by lower revenue from its financial services operations.

IBL, which is also involved in engineering, seafood and logistics, said pretax profit fell to 178.81 million rupees ($5.05 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the second quarter of its financial year.

The financial services operations posted a loss of 10.52 million rupees, down from a profit of 24.75 million rupees in the same period of 2014, while the seafood and marine division posted a 15.6 percent drop in profit to 76.45 million rupees.

Earnings per share fell to 1.29 rupees from 2.28 rupees in the second quarter of 2014. ($1 = 35.4100 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Greg Mahlich)