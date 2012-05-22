PORT LOUIS May 22 Two men accused of murdering
an Irish woman honeymooning on the Indian Ocean island of
Mauritius pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial on
Tuesday.
Michaela Harte, the 27-year-old daughter of Gaelic football
manager Mickey Harte, was found strangled during her honeymoon
at the Legends Hotel in the village of Grande Gaube in January
2011.
The accused, Avinash Treebohun and Sandip Moonea, are both
hotel employees.
Harte's husband, John McAreavey, travelled to Mauritius for
the court case. He is expected to appear as a witness in the
case, due to be heard next on May 28.
"This is a very distressing time for both our families and
the days ahead will be very difficult for us. We hope that the
media will understand that we are anxious that nothing will be
said or done that will compromise or prejudice the due process
during the trial," Claire McAreavey, John's sister, said in a
statement.
Gaelic football is Ireland's national game and one of its
most popular spectator sports. Its players enjoy the kind of
celebrity status accorded to soccer stars in other European
countries.
