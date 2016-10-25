PORT LOUIS Oct 25 Mauritius' Lux Island Resorts said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax loss widened to 228.86 million Mauritius rupees ($6.4 million) from 46.16 million a year ago, hit by the closure of one of its units and unfavourable exchange rates.

The hotel group, which has also resorts in the Maldives and Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said it remained optimistic for the second quarter.

"Our results were impacted by the closure of LUX* South Ari Atoll for the months of July and August and the unfavourable exchange rates, notably the (weaker) British pound following the Brexit vote," the group said in a statement.

Its loss per share increased to 1.50 rupee in the three months to end-September from 0.29 rupee a year earlier.

Lux Island said tourist arrivals to Mauritius rose 9 percent to 294,426 in the quarter. Arrivals from Europe, its main source market, rose 17 percent, mostly driven by arrivals from Germany and Britain, which grew by 44 percent and 11 percent respectively.

($1 = 35.5800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair/Ruth Pitchford)