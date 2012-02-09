(Adds details)
PORT LOUIS Feb 9 Mauritius' Lux Island
Resorts swung to profit in the second half of the year
due to higher arrivals to its hotels, and it expects to report
stronger third-quarter earnings, it said on Thursday.
The luxury hotel group, which has properties in the Maldives
and Reunion, as well as the Indian Ocean island, posted a pretax
profit of 14.9 million rupees ($513,793) compared with a pretax
loss of 67 million in the same period last year.
Revenue rose to 2 billion rupees versus 1.7 billion rupees
in the same period, Chief Executive Officer Paul Jones said.
Earnings per share moved into positive territory at 0.18 rupee
per share from a loss of 0.85 rupee in the previous period.
"We are confident that should there be no deterioration in
the current environment, the results for the third quarter
ending March 31 should improve on those of the corresponding
period last year," Jones said.
The company, which recently changed its name from Naiade
Resorts, has said it expects its future growth to be driven by
visitors from emerging markets in Asia.
($1 = 29.000 Mauritius Rupees)
