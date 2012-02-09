(Adds details)

PORT LOUIS Feb 9 Mauritius' Lux Island Resorts swung to profit in the second half of the year due to higher arrivals to its hotels, and it expects to report stronger third-quarter earnings, it said on Thursday.

The luxury hotel group, which has properties in the Maldives and Reunion, as well as the Indian Ocean island, posted a pretax profit of 14.9 million rupees ($513,793) compared with a pretax loss of 67 million in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to 2 billion rupees versus 1.7 billion rupees in the same period, Chief Executive Officer Paul Jones said. Earnings per share moved into positive territory at 0.18 rupee per share from a loss of 0.85 rupee in the previous period.

"We are confident that should there be no deterioration in the current environment, the results for the third quarter ending March 31 should improve on those of the corresponding period last year," Jones said.

The company, which recently changed its name from Naiade Resorts, has said it expects its future growth to be driven by visitors from emerging markets in Asia. ($1 = 29.000 Mauritius Rupees)