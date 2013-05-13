PORT LOUIS May 13 Mauritian hotels group Lux Island Resorts reported a 90 percent rise in pretax profits to 237.6 million rupees ($7.7 million) in the first nine months of its fiscal year, helped by a rise in visitors from China and a favourable exchange rate.

The group, which also has hotels in the Maldives and Reunion, said on Monday it was encouraged by the increase in arrivals from China following the introduction of a direct flight from Shanghai.

Based on reservation trends, and a new flight to Beijing, Lux forecast better full-year earnings compared to last year.

"We expect this trend to continue with the commencement of non-stop services to and from Beijing in July," the company said in a statement.

Earnings per share for the nine months rose to 1.85 percent from 1.06 rupees.

Earlier on Monday two rivals, New Mauritius Hotels and Sun Resorts had reported falls in profits, with both complaining of high air fares in recent months. ($1=30.9000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Greg Mahlich)