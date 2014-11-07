UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS Nov 7 Mauritius' Lux Island Resorts said on Friday its first-quarter pretax loss narrowed to 94.88 million Mauritius rupees ($3 million) from 108.52 million a year ago, mainly thanks to more tourists from Europe.
The luxury hotel group, which has also resorts in the Maldives and Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said it remained optimistic for an improved performance in 2015.
"The increase in arrivals from Europe noted lately should improve the performance of our Mauritius properties," the group said in a statement.
It said its loss per share narrowed to 0.79 rupee in the three months to end-September from 0.90 rupee a year earlier.
Lux Island said tourist arrivals in Mauritius rose 6 percent for the quarter to 236,177.
Arrivals from Europe, the Indian Ocean island's main source market, went up by 8 percent, mostly driven by an 18 percent increase in arrivals from Britain. Arrivals from France rose 3 percent. (1 US dollar = 31.4700 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources