PORT LOUIS, Sept 28 Mauritius hotels group Lux Island Resorts said on Monday its pretax profit for the full-year to June rose by 34 percent to 449.6 million rupees ($12.68 million), helped by increased tourist arrivals, including from Asia.

Tourism is a major source of foreign currency for the Indian Ocean island known for its luxury spas and beaches.

Total tourist arrivals to Mauritius for Lux Island's financial year to June 30, 2015 rose by 8 percent to 1.08 million, the company said.

The island has enjoyed a big increase in tourists from China.. Arrivals from Asia in the full year rose by 16 percent.

"We are confident that we will maintain our strong performance throughout 2016." the company said.

Revenues rose to 4.65 billion rupees from 3.97 billion while earnings per share climbed to 3.03 rupees from 2.36 rupees.

The luxury hotel group, which has properties in the Maldives and Reunion as well as Mauritius, said its share price has been on an upward trend and hit a five-year high of 63.25 rupees on June 30.

Its shares were unchanged on Monday at 62.50 rupees.

