PORT LOUIS Feb 13 Mauritius firm Lux Island Resorts said first-half pretax profit rose to 145.5 million rupees ($4.8 million) from 35.7 million a year ago, boosted by higher arrivals both in Mauritius and Maldives.

The luxury hotel group, which also has resorts in the Maldives and Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said tourist arrivals in Mauritius rose 5 percent to 521,442 in the six months to Dec. 31, while in Maldives the number grew 17 percent to 585,535.

"We are encouraged by the improvement noted in arrivals from the UK since July 2013 and the significant increase in the number of tourists from China following introduction of additional direct flights to and from Shanghai," the company said in a statement.

It said earnings per share rose to 1.12 rupees from 0.26 rupees a year ago. ($1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Jane Baird)