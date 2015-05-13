PORT LOUIS May 13 Mauritius hotels group Lux Island Resorts said on Wednesday pretax profits for the first nine months of its financial year rose 17.6 percent on higher tourist arrivals.

The luxury hotel group, which also manages resorts in the Maldives and Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said pretax profit increased to 424.45 million rupees ($12 million).

Group revenue was up 12 percent to 3.54 billion rupees and earnings per share climbed 14 percent to 3.06 rupees, the company said in a statement.

It said visitor numbers to Mauritius rose 4 percent to 812,815 in the nine months to March 31 while arrivals to the Maldives increased by 2 percent to 924,840.

The company said although the global economic environment remained uncertain, it was encouraged by the increase in arrivals from Europe and the double-digit growth in the number of tourists from China.

Occupancy rates in its books for the current quarter were higher than the same period last year, the resort group said.

"We are confident that we will post double-digit growth in earnings per share for the financial year ending June 30," it said.

The results were posted after market had closed. Shares in Lux were unchanged at 58.75 rupees.

($1 = 34.8500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)