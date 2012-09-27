PORT LOUIS, Sept 27 Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) posted a 6.2 percent fall in full-year pretax profits due to higher charges on bad debts held in its book, it said on Thursday.

MCB, the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region by assets, made a pretax profit of 5.035 billion rupees ($166 million) for the year ended June, down from 5.37 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 17.32 rupees from 18.91 rupees previously, it said.

"In addition to pressures on the demand for credit, results were affected by a major increase in impairment charges reflecting certain market strains," the bank said in a statement.

MCB, the most actively traded stock on the island nation's bourse, said it would deepen its regional involvement in the light of the encouraging economic growth prospects of sub-Saharan Africa.

The bank said non-interest income was supported by a more than 18 percent increase in fees and commissions from regional trade financing, reflecting the benefits from its international diversification strategy.

MCB's shares closed trading on Thursday unchanged at 163 rupees, before the results. ($1=30.4000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg Mahlich) (nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; Tel: +254 20 2224717)