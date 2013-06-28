PORT LOUIS, June 28 Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) said on Friday it had approval from regulators to raise 3 billion Mauritius rupees ($96 million) via a bond issue to finance a restructuring plan to separate its banking and non-banking activities.

The bank, one of the region's biggest, said in a statement on Friday that it might raise up to 4.5 billion rupees if the offer was oversubscribed. It said a note would cost 1,000 rupees and the minimum subscription would be 50,000 rupees.

The group offers so-called non-bank financial services such as leasing, factoring as well as a comprehensive range of investor services. The bank said the split would help its future development.

The bonds will be listed on the stock exchange of Mauritius at or around Aug. 22. The notes would have a maturity date of Aug. 8, 2023.

Earlier this month, MCB said that, as part of the restructuring, MCB's investment in subsidiaries and associates, including 4.6 billion rupees in subordinated debt, would be transferred to a new entity, MCB Holdings.

($1 = 31.1000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff. Editing by Jane Merriman)