BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
PORT LOUIS Feb 13 Mauritius Commercial Bank Group's (MCB) first-half pretax profit rose 16 percent to 3.492 billion rupees ($105 million) from a year ago, helped by higher net interest and commission incomes, it said on Friday.
MCB Group, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected full year profits to also improve.
The loan book grew resulting in a 6.2 percent rise in net interest income to 3.985 billion rupees ($120.21 million) while net fee and commission income increased by 18.0 percent to 1.589 billion rupees, the group said in a statement.
MCB's earnings per share rose to 12.14 rupees from 10.32 rupees. Its shares were unchanged at 197.50 rupees on the Mauritius Stock Exchange.
($1 = 33.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.