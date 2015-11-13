PORT LOUIS Nov 13 Mauritius Commercial Bank Group's (MCB) pretax profit rose 12 percent to 1.887 billion rupees ($52.46 million) in its fiscal first quarter to Sept. 30 compared with the same period last year driven by higher net interest income.

MCB Group said on Friday net interest income grew 14.6 percent to 2.22 billion rupees, reflecting an improved performance from its foreign activities and better yields within its overseas subsidiaries.

It said net interest income was also helped by the decline in excess liquidity following measures taken by the Bank of Mauritius.

Earnings per share rose to 6.49 rupees from 5.77 rupees.

"On current trends, results for the semester to December 2015 are projected to improve on last year despite the generally subdued operating environment," the bank said in a statement.

It also said the recent drop in the key Repo Rate amidst low inflation in Mauritius should help boost private investment.

($1 = 35.9700 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Potter)