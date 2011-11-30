PORT LOUIS Nov 30 Mauritius' Naiade Resorts expects its future growth to be driven by visitors from emerging markets in Asia, once adequate flights from there have been established, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Paul Jones said the Indian Ocean island nation, which expects a million visitors next year, up from 980,000 in 2011, already has an excess supply of hotel rooms that may be exacerbated by the economic uncertainty in the euro zone.

With 115 registered hotels, 11,816 rooms and 24,018 beds, the tourism sector typically generates about 10 percent of gross domestic product for Mauritius' $11 billion economy with European tourists accounting for some two-thirds of arrivals.

"Although it is very difficult to make an accurate assessment of short-term prospects, we must ensure our destination remains top of mind and of high appeal as the competition from other destinations is ever growing," Jones said.

Finance minister, Xavier Duval, said in his budget speech this month that more funds would be made available for an aggressive international marketing campaign. Mauritius wants to tap new markets, especially in Asia.

Air Mauritius started regular flights to China in July this year.

Jones said expansion of Naiade, which is rebranding to LUX* Island Resort, would be by way of management contracts with third party owners and the firm would finance short-term investments through cash generated from operations.

Jones said he was confident earnings for the quarter ending Dec. 31 would be better than the same quarter last year, despite a first quarter pretax loss of 140 million rupees ($4.8 million).

"The growth in earnings and therefore shareholders return will come mainly from our foreign operations particularly at Diva in Maldives," he said.

Naiade manages ten operations in the Indian Ocean, with seven units in Mauritius, two in Reunion Island and one in Maldives.

The nation's statistics office expect tourism revenue in 2012 to rise 4.7 percent to 44.5 billion rupees. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mike Nesbit)