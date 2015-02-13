PORT LOUIS Feb 13 New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) posted a 19 percent drop in pretax profit for its first quarter hit by a fall in average occupancy and an unfavourable exchange rate, it said on Friday.

Ranked among the Indian Ocean island nation's most-traded stocks, NMH said pretax profit fell to 461.98 million rupees ($14 million) for the quarter to December from a year ago. Revenue rose to 2.716 billion rupees from 2.595 billion rupees.

The tourism sector is a key driver of the Indian Ocean island's $10 billion economy, with European its main traditional market. But long-haul luxury destinations like Mauritius have suffered due to the euro zone economic slowdown.

The resort group warned that the weakness of the euro was a concern and that second quarter profits could be affected.

Earnings per share fell to 2.58 rupees from 3.18 rupees, while shares in the hotels chain were unchanged at 65 rupees.

