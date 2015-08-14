PORT LOUIS Aug 14 Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) posted a 9 percent drop in pretax profit for the nine months to end-June, blaming the poor performance of its Seychelles resort and higher financing costs.

The tourism sector is a key driver of the Indian Ocean island's $10 billion economy, with European its main traditional market, but Mauritius has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown and particularly by a drop in European tourists.

NMH, which has eight hotels in Mauritius and one in nearby Seychelles, said in a statement on Friday that its pretax profit fell to 512 million rupees ($14.5 million), and forecast an improved performance based on its current bookings.

"Bookings for the first few months of the next financial year are encouraging and show significant growth over last year. Should the prevailing conditions not deteriorate, the Group should achieved much improved results in 2015/16," NMH said.

Revenue increased to 7.39 billion rupees from 6.62 billion rupees, NMH said, while financing costs jumped to 628.6 million rupees from 440.4 million rupees.

Earnings per share for one of the country's most-traded stocks were unchanged at 1.07 rupee, the firm said.

