PORT LOUIS Feb 17 Hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 6.3 percent rise in first half pretax profit on Monday due to higher occupancy rates and forecast a better second quarter.
The group, which owns nine hotels in Mauritius, one in the Seychelles and another in Morocco, posted a pretax profit of 570.55 million rupees ($18.89 million), pointing to a turnaround in the Indian Ocean island's tourism sector.
Last year, it reported a 29 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hit by fewer arrivals from Europe.
However, the increase in air seat capacity brought by Air Mauritius on the China route and by Emirates airline with a daily Airbus A380 flight from Dubai would boost visitor arrivals in the second quarter, the group said in a statement.
Revenue increased by 3.1 percent to 2.56 billion rupees.
Earnings per share rose to 3.18 rupees from 2.92 rupees in the same period a year ago.
Shares in the hotel group, among the country's most traded stocks, closed 0.3 percent higher at 83.25 rupees. The NMH results were released after the market close.
($1 = 30.2000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely)
