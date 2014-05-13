PORT LOUIS May 13 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a dip in first-half pretax profits on Tuesday, citing fewer arrivals from Europe and a loss-making resort.

Mauritius, best known for its azure waters, white beaches and luxury spas, has seen European visitor arrivals falling as the number of long-haul holidays taken to sun-drenched destinations like Mauritius have dwindled.

Ranked among the Indian Ocean island nation's most-traded stocks, NMH said its pretax profit fell to 831.0 million rupees ($33,300) in the six months to end-March, from 841.5 million rupees in the same period a year earlier.

The resort group said during the quarter to March tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell by 0.8 percent, with main market Europe decreasing by 4.3 percent. Although the group's resorts increased their occupancy, the average revenue per guest fell.

One of its units, the Royal Palm Marrakech, which begun operating in December started with a limited number of rooms and promotional rates, and incurred losses that are expected to continue for the remainder of the third quarter.

The negative contribution from associated companies and the increase in finance costs also hit the group's earnings.

Earnings per share inched up to 4.79 rupees from 4.65 rupees a year ago.

The resort group said it's outlook appeared mixed. Although occupancy was picking up, the downward trend in average revenue per guest was seen maintaining with the closure of one of its units for renovations.

($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees) (Writing by James Macharia)