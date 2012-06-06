PORT LOUIS, June 6 Mauritius's leading sugar
producer Omnicane plans to raise 1 billion rupees
($33.4 million) through the issue of multi-currency medium-term
bonds to fund its growth strategy, it said on Wednesday.
"The company may issue one or more tranches or series of
notes having a maximum nominal amount of 3 billion rupees," it
said in a statement.
Funds raised would be used to finance growth at home and in
the wider African continent, in the sugar and renewable energy
businesses, Omnicane said.
It said Standard Bank Mauritius had been appointed as
mandated lead arranger and it would list the first tranche of
bonds amounting to 1 billion rupees on the stock market, subject
to regulatory approval.
($1 = 29.9000 Mauritius rupees)
