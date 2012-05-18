PORT LOUIS May 18 Mauritius said on Friday it
has agreed to prosecute Somali pirates, helping overcome one of
the hurdles to cracking down on the wave of piracy that has hit
international shipping.
The island nation said it had reached agreement with
Somalia, and the semi-autonomous regions of Somaliland and
Puntland, to accept suspected pirates for prosecution and trial
starting in June.
Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam said his Indian Ocean
country needed to play a more active role in fighting piracy,
given its impact on security, fishing and tourism.
International navies trying to counter piracy off Somalia
are often reluctant to take suspects to their own countries
because they either lack the jurisdiction to put them on trial,
or fear the pirates may seek asylum.
Suspected pirates captured by navies escorting vessels
through dangerous waters often are released after only brief
detention due to governments' reluctance to bring them to trial.
Mauritius is one of several countries in east Africa and the
Indian Ocean region conducting trials, or intending to try
pirates, because Somalia lacks the legal infrastructure.
The island state said it was making arrangements to accept
one or two batches of suspected pirates in June, but did not say
how many.
Mauritius secured 3 million euros ($3.82 million)in July
from the European Union for the trial and detention of piracy
suspects.
Rampant piracy off the coast of Somalia has made it the
world's most dangerous shipping lane and earned Somali sea
bandits tens of millions of dollars in ransoms while pushing up
insurance premiums for ships.
Kenya so far has borne the brunt of prosecuting sea bandits
seized by foreign navies patrolling the Gulf of Aden's busy
shipping lanes that link Europe with Africa and Asia.
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and
Michael Roddy)