Fitch Assigns Indonesia's BTPN Syariah First-Time 'AA(idn)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Syariah (BTPN Syariah) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree