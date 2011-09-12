* Growth forecast trimmed on flagging euro economies

* Headline inflation seen at 5.1 pct by June 2012 (Adds details, background)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, Sept 12 Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee left the central bank's benchmark repo rate at 5.50 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, and trimmed its 2011 growth forecast, hurt by the euro area's flagging economy.

The central Bank of Mauritius said it expected 2011 growth to slow to 4.4 percent from a previous forecast of 4.6 percent, while headline inflation was seen at around 5.1 per cent by June 2012 and year-on-year inflation was seen at 4.3 per cent.

A Reuters survey showed that of eight of nine analysts polled expected the bank to keep its benchmark lending rate at 5.50 percent, while one saw a cut.

"While the headwinds from the euro area debt crisis and the worsening growth prospects in the country's main trading partners have increased uncertainty, the MPC does not fully share the mood of pessimism that seems to prevail among certain economic operators," central Bank of Mauritius said in a statement.

"Given the underlying inflationary pressures, the MPC considers it important to minimise the risk of second-round effects."

The central bank said in July it would maintain a "very prudent stance" when setting interest rates as prices looked likely to continue rising. The monetary authority raised rates by 25 basis points in June to 5.5 percent to prevent high prices triggering second-round inflationary effects.

The Central Statistics Office said annual average inflation accelerated to 5.8 percent in August from 5.5 percent a month earlier while the year-on-year rate, the measure used by the central bank, fell to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent.

Analysts had said the central bank would not risk raising rates while the economic outlook was so uncertain.

The central bank said in June it expected Mauritius's economic growth in 2011 to exceed an initial forecast of 4.6 percent.

"It is a wise decision from the Monetary Policy Committee. I'm glad to see that the central bank did not bow to the pressure from the private sector," economist Eric Ng said.

But business groups were of the opinion a rate cut would have been more appropriate.

"Our position was clear. The central bank had sufficient space to cut the benchmark interest rate," Raj Makoond, director of the Joint Economic Council, a grouping of the main private sector organisations told Reuters. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)