PORT LOUIS, Sept 12 Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee left the central bank's benchmark repo rate at 5.50 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, and said it expected 2011 growth to slow to 4.4 percent from a previous forecast of 4.6 percent.

"While the headwinds from the euro area debt crisis and the worsening growth prospects in the country's main trading partners have increased uncertainty, the MPC does not fully share the mood of pessimism that seems to prevail among certain economic operators," central Bank of Mauritius said in a statement.

