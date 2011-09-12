PORT LOUIS, Sept 12 Mauritius' Monetary Policy
Committee left the central bank's benchmark repo rate
at 5.50 percent on Monday, in line with market
expectations, and said it expected 2011 growth to slow to 4.4
percent from a previous forecast of 4.6 percent.
"While the headwinds from the euro area debt crisis and the
worsening growth prospects in the country's main trading
partners have increased uncertainty, the MPC does not fully
share the mood of pessimism that seems to prevail among certain
economic operators," central Bank of Mauritius said in a
statement.
