PORT LOUIS, March 19 Mauritius cut its key repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent on Monday, a move the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said was needed in view of the downside risks to the domestic growth outlook.

The Bank of Mauritius also trimmed the growth outlook to 3.8 percent in 2012, warning it could fall even lower due to continuing uncertainty in global markets. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)