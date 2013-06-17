PORT LOUIS, June 17 Mauritius cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.65 percent on Monday, contrary to market expectations of a hold, the central bank said.

The bank said in a statement that the Indian Ocean island was facing downside risks to its economic outlook.

The bank revised downwards its growth forecast for 2013 to a range of 3.2-3.7 percent from its previous forecast of a range of 3.4-3.9 percent given at the previous MPC meeting in March. (Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Drazen Jorgic)