PORT LOUIS Nov 9 Mauritius central bank cut its key repo rate on Monday for the first time since June 2013, trimming it by 25 basis points to 4.40 percent due to concerns about economic growth in the small Indian Ocean island.

Bank of Mauritius said in a statement it had lowered the 2015 economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent estimate made in July.

The bank also forecast year-on-year inflation to be at 2.6 percent at the end of 2015, rising to 3.3 percent at the end of next year. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)