NAIROBI Aug 8 Mauritius is cutting its foreign reserve exposure to the U.S. dollar and the euro due to debt concerns in both regions by purchasing commodity currencies and is eyeing government securities from some of the BRIC nations, it said on Monday.

Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told a media conference in the Kenyan capital that although policymakers around the world were hoping the crises will be solved at the G7 level, developing nations could take some steps to shield themselves.

"Since these two (euro and dollar) are reserve currencies, they (crises) have implications for the rest of us. There are some lessons to be learnt from it. For the immediate future all of us should try to protect our economies from the worst repercussions of these crises," Bheenick said.

"One of these is to make sure we do not get too exposed to these currencies and take such steps that reserve managers can take in your own country, quietly, to diversify away from too much dependence on what happens to these reserve countries."

The Indian Ocean island nation with an $11 billion economy and a population of 1.3 million has reserves of $2.9 billion, up from $1.4 billion in 2006, the governor said.

"We have diversified into commodity currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars and the Norwegian and Swedish crowns. We are looking to buy Chinese, South African and Indian bonds," Bheenick said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)