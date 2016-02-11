PORT LOUIS Feb 11 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers and Company reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly
pretax profit on Thursday citing higher finance costs and lower
profits from its hospitality operations.
The group, which operates in the island's financial,
property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said profit
before tax fell to 321 million rupees ($9.07 million) for the
second quarter.
Earnings per share fell to 0.85 rupees from 1.07 rupees
while revenue rose to 2.19 billion rupees from 2.09 billion, the
company said in a statement.
The results were released after the market closed. Rogers
shares closed higher at 28 rupees from 27.95 rupees.
($1 = 35.3900 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by George Obulutsa and
Jason Neely)