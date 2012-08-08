PORT LOUIS Aug 8 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers nine-month pretax profit almost doubled, helped
by the merger of its insurance business with Swan Group, the
company said on Wednesday.
Rogers, which operates in the island's financial, property,
hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said profits before tax
rose to 827.1 million rupees ($26.81 million) from 439.6 million
rupees a year ago for the nine months to the end of June.
"The profit was largely impacted by exceptional profits of
422 million rupees resulting principally from the profit on
amalgamation of the insurance and investment activities with
those of Swan Group," it said in a statement.
Earnings per share in the nine months rose to 30.35 rupees
from 9.53 rupees.
Shares in the conglomerate were up 0.65 percent at 312
rupees on Wednesday. The results were released after the market
closed.
($1=30.8500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and
Greg Mahlich)