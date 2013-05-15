PORT LOUIS May 15 Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers' first-half pretax profit soared to 1.96 billion rupees ($62.92 million) from 135.7 million a year ago due to an exceptional item and improved performance in property prices, the firm said on Wednesday.

Analysts said the rise was due to the reclassification of land for construction of villas to investment property and the inclusion of a stake in luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels in Rogers accounts.

Earnings per share rose to 17.26 rupees from 11.63 rupees.

Rogers stock closed higher at 189 rupees from 182.25 rupees on Tuesday.

($1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff. Editing by Jane Merriman)