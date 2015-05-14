PORT LOUIS May 14 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers reported on Thursday a 44.1 percent jump in
pretax profit to 748 million rupees ($22 million) in the nine
months to end-March, driven by better performance from its
hospitality sector.
Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island
nation's financial, property and aviation sectors, said it
expected a significantly improved result for the year to June.
"Group revenue for the nine months to March 2015 totalled
5.3 billion rupees from 4.5 billion a year ago underpinned by an
increase in villa sales," Rogers said in a statement.
Earnings per share rose to 1.46 rupees from 1.33 rupees a
year earlier. The stock closed at 30.50 rupees on Thursday, up
from 29.70 rupees on the previous day.
($1 = 34.7000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)