PORT LOUIS May 12 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers and Company on Thursday reported an 11.3
percent rise in pretax earnings in its third quarter to March
31, driven by improved performance in the hospitality sector.
The group, which has businesses on the Indian Ocean island
that cover finance, property, hotels, aviation and logistics,
said profit before tax rose to 215 million rupees ($6.15
million).
The firm said it expected the group's full-year operational
results were expected to improve over the previous year, without
giving details.
Profit after tax in the hospitality sector rose to 153
million rupees from 104 million a year earlier, the company said
in a statement.
Apart from real estate and agri-business, all other sectors
recorded higher revenue, it said.
Revenue rose to 2.13 billion rupees from 1.66 billion while
earnings per share rose to 0.51 rupees from 0.45 rupees.
($1 = 34.9500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; writing by Edmund Blair and
Jason Neely)