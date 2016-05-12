PORT LOUIS May 12 Mauritius' second-largest
lender SBM Holdings posted a 27 percent increase in
first quarter pre-tax profit on Thursday, driven by higher fee
and commission income, but it said business conditions remained
challenging.
Pre-tax profit in the three months to March 31 stood at
901.63 million rupees ($25.81 million). Fee and commission
income rose to 291.72 million rupees from 225.34 million a year
earlier, it said in a statement.
The bank added a marked improvement in the operating
environment was yet to be visible and challenges relating to
business volumes, asset yields and asset quality continue to
influence the group's performance.
"On the international front, preparations are well under way
towards setting up banking operations in Seychelles," it added.
It said earnings per share rose to 2.77 rupees from 2.09
rupees a year earlier. Shares in SBM were unchanged at 0.65
rupees.
($1 = 34.9300 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Alexandra Hudson)