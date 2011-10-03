JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), the island nation's second-largest bank, sees double-digit growth in non-interest income again this year, helped by its e-commerce platform and strong commissions, a senior official said on Monday.

"We are aiming for double-digit growth in non-interest income this year," Chandradev Appadoo, divisional leader for corporate affairs and finance told Reuters on the sidelines of an investor conference in Johannesburg.

SBM last month reported a 12 percent increase in pre-tax profit for the year to end-June, boosted by a more than 20 percent rise in non-interest income.

Situated between Africa and India in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is home to a robust and growing financial services sector. (Reporting by David Dolan)