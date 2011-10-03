BRIEF-INTL FCStone Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* INTL FCStone Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), the island nation's second-largest bank, sees double-digit growth in non-interest income again this year, helped by its e-commerce platform and strong commissions, a senior official said on Monday.
"We are aiming for double-digit growth in non-interest income this year," Chandradev Appadoo, divisional leader for corporate affairs and finance told Reuters on the sidelines of an investor conference in Johannesburg.
SBM last month reported a 12 percent increase in pre-tax profit for the year to end-June, boosted by a more than 20 percent rise in non-interest income.
Situated between Africa and India in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is home to a robust and growing financial services sector. (Reporting by David Dolan)
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Australia's biggest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, on Thursday posted a 61 percent fall in full-year underlying earnings, missing expectations as it works to turn around its struggling life insurance division.
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 7 February 2017 was USD 18.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)