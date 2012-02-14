BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PORT LOUIS Feb 14 The State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), the Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank, said on Tuesday first-half pretax profit rose 17 percent, boosted by rising fees and commission income.
SBM, which has about a 25 percent market share, posted pretax profit of 1.61 billion rupees ($55.52 million) for the six months to December 2011, up from 1.38 billion rupees a year earlier.
Earnings per share rose to 5.18 rupees from 4.41 rupees.
The shares closed on Tuesday at 78.50 rupees before the results were released.
The bank said net fee and commission income rose to 590 million rupees from 389 million rupees a year ago.
SBM said it would boost efforts to manage costs and diversify its revenue streams.
The bank is involved in retail and corporate banking, currency and securities trading, e-Business, leasing and asset management. ($1 = 29.0000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Will Waterman)
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Maya Nikolaeva PARIS, Feb 17 French banks lost ground in the 2016 ranking of the most active financial institutions on primary and secondary government debt markets, according to public debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT). Banks in Europe have retreated from primary dealing in government bonds, saying regulatory constraints are adding to the costs involved. BNP Paribas held on to top place in 2016 but lost ground to HSBC and JP Morgan in the primary a
BEIJING, Feb 17 China's central bank said on Friday it plans to tighten up its oversight in a range of areas including corporate debt and bank assets, as policymakers fret over fast-rising leverage and the risk of asset bubbles in the rapidly growing economy.