By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS
PORT LOUIS Nov 14 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM)
reported a 13.6 percent rise in pre-tax profit for the
15 months ended September, driven by strong growth in its net
interest income as it explores new markets in Africa and Asia.
SBM, the Indian Ocean island's second largest bank, said
pre-tax profit rose to 4.70 billion rupees ($153.85 million) for
the 15 months. The bank is changing its financial year end to
Dec. 31 from June 30, and the current reporting period will run
for 18 months.
SBM said lending was still challenging, citing a "relatively
weak" global environment which has curbed growth on the island
whose economy is driven by tourism and financial services as
well as sugar and textiles.
The bank, which is also present in India and Madagascar said
it was still "exploring a diversification into other countries
in Africa and Asia."
Earnings per share rose to 15.07 rupees from 12.95 rupees.
The results were released after the local market closed.
($1 = 30.5500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and
Elaine Hardcastle)