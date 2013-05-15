PORT LOUIS May 15 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM)
said on Wednesday it expected demand for credit to
suffer from a weak investment climate after posting an 18.3
percent rise in nine-month pretax profit.
SBM, the Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank by market
share, said pretax profit rose to 2.93 billion rupees ($94.1
million) in the first three quarters, driven mostly by an
increase in net interest income.
Earnings per share rose to 9.37 rupees from 7.70 rupees.
SBM said in a statement it would continue to focus on
geographical diversification and on using improved technology to
increase efficiency.
($1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Holmes)