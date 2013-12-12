PORT LOUIS Dec 12 State Bank of Mauritius has
received the go-ahead to issue two bonds to raise funds for
expansion on the Indian Ocean island and overseas, the stock
exchange said on Thursday.
SBM, the island's second-largest bank, obtained approval to
raise 1 billion rupees ($33 million) from a 10-year bond and $50
million from a second issue as it explores new markets in Africa
and Asia.
"The purpose for offer of the bonds being made is to further
strengthen its Capital Adequacy Ratio and capital base and also
increase the number of sources from which SBM obtains its
funding to finance its local business growth and overseas," the
Stock Exchange of Mauritius' listing committee said in a
statement.
SBM, which already has a presence in India and Madagascar,
reported a 13.6 percent rise in pre-tax profit for the 15 months
ended September.
In the event the issues are oversubscribed, the bank may
raise up to 1.5 billion rupees and $75 million from the two
bonds, the listing committee said.
The bonds will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius
around March 25, 2014, for the Mauritian currency bond and June
18, 2014, for the dollar-denominated instrument.
($1 = 30.2000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough)