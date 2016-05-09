UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS May 9 Mauritius-based Sun Resorts posted a 17.6 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit to 108 million rupees ($3.09 million) helped by a higher revenue per available room.
Sun Resorts, which also operates in the Maldives, said revenue per available room rose 21 percent to 5,121 rupees from a year earlier.
The group said room revenue rose to 1.53 billion in the three months to end-March, from 1.20 billion a year ago.
The group is renovating its Le Touessrok hotel and Four Seasons in Mauritius, it said in a statement.
"Despite the encouraging level of the group's forward bookings, the Q4 results will remain difficult due to the seasonality of the Mauritian hotel industry," the company said. ($1 = 34.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.