PORT LOUIS Feb 28 Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts said on Thursday pretax profit dropped 20.2 percent to 298.3 million rupees ($9.62 million) in its fourth quarter to Dec. 31 on the back of lower revenue per available room.

Tourist arrivals in Mauritius were below expectactions in 2012, largely due to sluggish growth in the island's key European markets.

"The last quarter remained difficult with arrivals from Europe experiencing a drop of 8.8 percent over the corresponding quarter in 2011," the group said.

It said earnings per share fell to 2.47 rupees from 3.45 rupees a year earlier.

The group remained cautious for its first quarter of 2013 and does not expect results to be materially different from the same period in 2012.

Sun Resorts said the full-year results for 2012 are not comparable to the previous year due to the full year operation of Long Beach in 2012 and the operation of Ambre as from Oct. 1 2012. ($1 = 31.0000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Hans-Juergen Peters)