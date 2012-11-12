UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS Nov 12 Mauritius luxury hotel group Sun Resorts said on Monday its nine-month loss widened after a drop in tourist arrivals from Europe and aggressive price discounting across the sector to preserve market share in the low season.
The group posted a 289.88 million rupees ($9.3 million) pretax loss in the period through September compared with a 168.66 million loss in the year-ago period.
Its loss per share widened to 2.29 rupees from 1.24 rupees and its shares fell 2.1 percent to 27.20 rupees at 0916 GMT.
Mauritius's tourism sector, a key driver of the economy and an important source of foreign exchange, has suffered at the hands of a slower than expected recovery in its core European markets.
Sun Resorts said the third quarter, during which it made a pretax loss of 268.44 million rupees, saw an 11.8 percent drop in arrivals from Europe.
Finance minister Xavier Duval told a business forum on Monday the industry should continue diversifying and tap into new markets.
The group said fourth-quarter bookings were satisfactory although rates are expected to remain under pressure. ($1 = 31.1000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)
