PORT LOUIS, June 12 Mauritius Telecom, the Indian Ocean island's main privider of telecommunications services, has posted a 0.7 percent increase in its pretax profit for last year.

The company said pretax profit rose to 2.56 billion rupees ($82.71 million) from 2.55 billion a year ago on turnover up 300 million rupees at 8 billion rupees.

"Revenue from the internet segment rose 8.6 percent to 832 million with an increase in subscribers. Mobile revenue climbed 3.2 percent to 3.6 billion rupees," Chief Executive Sarat Lallah told a news conference.

Earnings per share fell to 9.37 rupees from 9.77 rupees as taxes rose 31 percent from the previous period to 788 million rupees.

In 2000 the company sold a 40 percent stake to France Telecom's Orange mobile business. The government and the State Bank of Mauritius jointly own 59 percent, while 1 percent is owned by present and former employees. ($1=30.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg Mahlich)