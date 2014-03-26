UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS, March 26 Terra Mauricia, a leading Mauritian sugar producer, on Wednesday posted a 29.3 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on poor performance by its sugar and electricity units.
Terra, which has diversified from a focus on sugar to interests in energy and alcohol production as well as property development and financial services, said profit fell to 520 million rupees ($17.30 million).
Earnings per share fell to 1.60 rupees from 2.20 rupees in 2012.
Terra's results were released after market trading in which the shares rose by 1.35 percent to 37.50 rupees.
($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources