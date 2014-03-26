PORT LOUIS, March 26 Terra Mauricia, a leading Mauritian sugar producer, on Wednesday posted a 29.3 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on poor performance by its sugar and electricity units.

Terra, which has diversified from a focus on sugar to interests in energy and alcohol production as well as property development and financial services, said profit fell to 520 million rupees ($17.30 million).

Earnings per share fell to 1.60 rupees from 2.20 rupees in 2012.

Terra's results were released after market trading in which the shares rose by 1.35 percent to 37.50 rupees.

($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely)