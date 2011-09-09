PORT LOUIS, Sept 9 Visitors numbers to Mauritius rose by 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, the government said on Friday, helped by a surge in tourists from China a month after the launch of direct flights by Air Mauritius.

Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of gross domestic product for Mauritius' $11 billion economy. European tourists account for some two-thirds of arrivals.

The government said in a statement that 66,865 tourists visited the Indian Ocean island in August, up from 65,093 a year ago. It said arrivals from China grew by 285.4 percent and Spain by 35.2 percent.

In July, national airline Air Mauritius started direct flights to China in a move to boost tourism in the island, which is suffering from the downturn in Europe.

Between January and August 609,503 tourists came to Mauritius, up 4.9 percent from 581,252 a year earlier.

Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famed for its azure seas, white beaches and luxury spas.

But the European economic slowdown weighed heavily on tourism and the government is keen to develop new Asian markets to sustain growth in the sector. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Clarke, Ron Askew)