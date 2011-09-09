PORT LOUIS, Sept 9 Visitors numbers to Mauritius
rose by 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, the
government said on Friday, helped by a surge in tourists from
China a month after the launch of direct flights by Air
Mauritius.
Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of gross
domestic product for Mauritius' $11 billion economy. European
tourists account for some two-thirds of arrivals.
The government said in a statement that 66,865 tourists
visited the Indian Ocean island in August, up from 65,093 a year
ago. It said arrivals from China grew by 285.4 percent and Spain
by 35.2 percent.
In July, national airline Air Mauritius started
direct flights to China in a move to boost tourism in the
island, which is suffering from the downturn in Europe.
Between January and August 609,503 tourists came to
Mauritius, up 4.9 percent from 581,252 a year earlier.
Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famed for its
azure seas, white beaches and luxury spas.
But the European economic slowdown weighed heavily on
tourism and the government is keen to develop new Asian markets
to sustain growth in the sector.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Clarke, Ron
Askew)