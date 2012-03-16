PORT LOUIS, March 16 Tourist arrivals in Mauritius rose 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier on the back of higher visitors from Europe, official figures showed on Friday.

Finance minister, Xavier Duval, said on Thursday it was a reversal from January where arrivals dropped 3 percent year on year.

"This is a good performance but we could do even better with an air access policy and a joint marketing plan between private and public sector," Duval said.

Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of the gross domestic product of Mauritius' $11 billion economy. European tourists account for some two-thirds of arrivals.

Statistics Mauritius said 79,331 tourists visited the Indian Ocean island, famed for its white sands and luxury spas, in February, up from 77,390 a year ago.

Visitor numbers from Europe rose 2.4 percent to 59,195 visitors, while holidaymaker numbers from Asia climbed 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)