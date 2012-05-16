PORT LOUIS May 16 The number of tourists
visiting Mauritius from Europe slowed in April, hit by the
fallout from the euro zone crisis, official figures showed on
Wednesday.
Statistics Mauritius said arrivals from Europe, the Indian
Ocean island's main tourism market, fell 5.1 percent to 50,050
visitors. Arrivals from France were down 3.4 percent to 24,740.
Overall, 79,137 tourists visited Mauritius in April,
unchanged from a year ago.
Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of gross
domestic product for Mauritius' $10 billion economy. European
tourists account for some two thirds of arrivals.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Clarke)