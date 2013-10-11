PORT LOUIS Oct 11 The number of tourists visiting Mauritius rose 2.8 percent for the nine months to September to 694,443, helped by an increase in visitors from Asia, official data showed on Friday.

The number of visitors from Asia to the Indian Ocean island increased by 29 percent to 98,550 while arrivals from Europe fell 2.3 pct to 374,540.

Struggling with a festering debt crisis and stagnant economic growth, Europeans have cut down on the number of long-haul holidays taken to destinations like Mauritius.

Wary of its reliance on Europe, Mauritius and regional rivals like the Seychelles islands are increasingly looking to new markets in Asia to drive growth in tourism.

Arrivals from China jumped 97.1 percent to 30,419, while those from India rose 7.2 percent to 43,376 in the nine months to September.

Statistics Mauritius also said total arrivals rose by 8.4 percent to 71,951 in the month of September alone.

During that month, arrivals from Europe, its core market, rose modestly by 3 percent to 38,317. Visitors from Asia rose 34.1 percent to 10,222.

Tourism accounts for about 8 percent of gross domestic product for Mauritius's $10 billion economy.

Mauritius, best known for its azure waters, white beaches and luxury spas, said it expects 980,000 tourists this year from its previous forecast of a 2.5 percent rise to 990,000.

The Port Louis government had initially expected tourist numbers to hit the one million mark this year, but revised this downwards in June in light of Europe's continued financial problems.

Last year, tourist arrivals rose just 0.1 percent to 965,441. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff,; Editing by James Macharia and Angus MacSwan)