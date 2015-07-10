PORT LOUIS, July 10 The number of tourists
visiting Mauritius rose 8.9 percent in the first half of 2015
from the same period last year, with more arrivals from Asia,
official figures showed on Friday.
Tourism is an important component of the Mauritian economy
and a key source of hard currency for the Indian Ocean island
state, best known for its luxury spas and beaches.
Arrivals increased to 534,182 during the period from 490,697
a year ago, Statistics Mauritius said. Numbers from Asia rose
21.3 percent to 98,477, with visitors from China rising 31.8
percent.
"The Chinese market is very important for Mauritius as it
provides us with a good client base for the low season," Xavier
Duval, the minister of Tourism said in a statement.
The number of tourists visiting from Europe, which accounts
for two-thirds of visitors to Mauritius, rose by 8.3 percent to
288,374.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff, editing by Larry King)