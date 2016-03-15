NAIROBI, March 15 Mauritius' current account deficit narrowed in the last quarter of 2015 compared with the same period last year, helped by a drop in net imports and a higher surplus for the services sector, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The Indian Ocean island is aiming to expand its financial services industry and manufacturing to broaden its economy away from a reliance on tourism and sugar production.

The deficit fell to 2.21 billion rupees ($62.29 million) from 3.27 billion, and, as a percentage of gross domestic product, the deficit stood at 2.0 percent against 3.1 percent, the Bank of Mauritius said in a statement.

"The merchandise trade deficit narrowed by 11.4 percent, from 21.84 billion rupees in fourth quarter 2014 to 19.36 billion in fourth quarter 2015, reflecting the higher decline in imports relative to exports," the bank said.

The services account posted a surplus of 6.96 billion rupees in the fourth quarter of 2015, higher than the surplus of 4.81 billion estimated a year earlier, it said.

For the whole of 2015, the current account deficit fell to 19.70 billion rupees from 21.82 billion in 2014 on the back of a significant narrowing of the negative trade balance. ($1 = 35.4800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Ireland)