By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, Jan 12 The euro zone crisis, coupled with slow global recovery, especially in the United Sates, is boosting Mauritius' aim to diversify into emerging and regional markets, its industry minister said on Thursday.

Relying less on Europe and moving into new markets and products would help the Indian Ocean island's export earnings grow by around 6 percent this year, Cader Sayed-Hossen told a news conference.

"Dark clouds will remain in 2012 given the situation in the euro zone and in the US. This is why we need to reduce our dependency on Europe and diversify into emerging and regional markets," Sayed-Hossen said.

The government has in the past said it was aiming to boost its exports to markets in Africa and Asia.

There is scope to develop further new products like medical devices. Mauritius already produces catheter and breast implants.

The medical sector now represented a turnover of 700 million rupees in 2011 would grow to 3 billion rupees in 5 years.

Total exports revenue would rise from 44 billion Mauritius rupees ($1.49 billion)in 2011 to between 46 billion and 47 billion rupees this year, Sayed-Hossen said.

Once focused on sugar and textiles, Mauritius has diversified into tourism, offshore banking and business outsourcing to cement its reputation as one of Africa's most stable and prosperous economies.

Manufacturing contributed just 18 percent to gross domestic product in 2011.

Textile groups dominate Mauritius' export businesses, accounting for 65 percent of the sector's total sales, supplying major European high street retailers including Next and Marks & Spencer in Britain, and Spain's Zara.

Sayed-Hossen said the sector will grow by around 10 percent this year, Sayed-Hossen said, adding that textile firms' order books looked good for the first quarter, though the rupee's strength remained a challenge.

Government was aware of the situation faced by exporters but needed to look at the economy as a whole, Sayed-Hossen said.

"We import 75 percent of what we consume. Cost of imports would rise if the rupee weaken too much," he said. ($1 = 29.6000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)